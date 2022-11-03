2023: Korea Republic committed to free, fair, peaceful elections in Nigeria -Envoy

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Mr Kim Young-Chae, the Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Nigeria says his country is committed to free, fair, transparent, peaceful and orderly transition of power from current government to another in 2023.Young-Chael made the commitment during a media parley with some journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

The Envoy said that the 2023 General Elections in Nigeria was very important to Korea and the international community.“We are committed to see that the elections are free, fair, transparent and peaceful. Personally, I don’t have interest in who wins the presidential election. It is up to Nigerians to decide the next leaders.“We are just witnesses, but it is the right of every Nigeria to elect a leader for the country.

They should exercise their sovereign right in a judicious way.“Also, I want to see an orderly and peaceful transition of power from one government to the next; who wins does not matter to me.“I want to see that the Nigerian people’s sovereign rights are fully respected and their decision fully respected by all stakeholders, including the international community,” Young-Chae said.

According to him, he was able to meet Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the PDP and has also requested for a courtesy visit to Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu of APC.“I emphasise our commitment to democracy, free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections and also orderly transition of power, from one government to another. However, we are neutral in Nigeria’s domestic politics.” (NAN)

