2023: Kogi youths canvas Rivers stakeholders’ support for Gov Bello

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi chapter, on Monday solicited the support of its Rivers State counterparts and APC youth leader for Gov. Yahaya Bello’s (GYB) 2023 presidential ambition.

The youths made the call at a Stakeholders’ Roundtable in Port Harcourt, while canvassing support for “a youthful and purposeful leader like Bello” during the 2023 general elections.

The Kogi NYCN Chairman, Amb. Usman Ogohi, appreciated the audience granted to his team and commended the Rivers youth leadership and stakeholders.

According to him, NYCN is a non-partisan group, which is poised to ensure adequate and capable leadership across all sectors, especially as it relates to youth welfare and representation.

Ogohi noted that Bello’s emergence in Kogi was a clear signal of what a capacity-filled youth could do if allowed to handle the helm of affairs.

He stressed that the Governor had made youth participation and inclusiveness in politics to take a new dimension in Kogi.

He also called for the unity of Nigerian youths, to take over power in 2023.

“if we don’t support and stand for what we believe in, no one will do that for us and we would be doing ourselves a great disservice,” he said.

The Kogi NYCN Chairman stressed that what set Gov. Bello apart from others was his strong belief in equity, fairness and justice.

He noted that these had reflected severally in his appointments and spread of development projects across the state.

In his response, the Rivers APC Youth Leader, who is also an APC statutory delegate, Baridakara Gbarato, thanked the Rivers NYCN chairman for making necessary arrangements for the roundtable.

Gbarato noted that beyond individual and party interests, youths must strive to build good relationships and leverage on building a networking platform that could improve members of their constituency.

He further tasked the youth on active political participation, adding that, ”if politics is left in the hands of the elders, youth constituency will continue to suffer misrepresentation and good governance”.

While lauding Kogi NYCN’s efforts towards Governor Yahaya Bello for President advocacy in the country, he stressed that at the right time, his profile would be accessed and the needful would be done accordingly.

Earlier, the Rivers NYCN Chairman, Nwisabari Bani, commended the leadership traits of Kogi NYCN Chairman and for showing strong desire towards the Governor Yahaya Bello for President emancipation project ahead of the 2023 election.

Bani urged the youth to wake up to the reality of the need to be politically partisan, stressing that youth could not achieve their dream or change the narrative without playing their part in the political system. (NAN)

