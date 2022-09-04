2023: Kogi Central CSOs interface with party candidates from senatorial zone

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kogi Central CSO Network, a coalition of NGOs and civil society organizations operating in the Kogi Central senatorial zone on Saturday interfaced with political party candidates against the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Over 50 participants drawn from the political parties, traditional institutions, civil society organizations and media, met at the hybrid event in Okene.

Hosted by Kogi Central CSO Network, the event have Ebira Peoples Association, EPA, Ebira Resource Academy, ERA, Ebira World Wide, EWW and Positive Impact Initiative, PII. Others include Ebira Youth Congress, EYC, Association of Ebira Professionals, AEP Ki Izeiza TV and NGO Network, a national nonprofit organization working for the public, private and the non-for-profit sector.

The event which was anchored by Sir Mohammed Bougei Attah, a seasoned civil society activist and current Africa Regional Coordinator for the World Association of NGOs, had prominent sons and daughters of the zone in attendance. They include Dr. Godwin Oyibo, the President General of EPA, Alh. Sken Ogu who participated virtually from California and Hajia Amina Ozavize Salaudeen.

Speakers at the Roundtable include Dr. Ahmed Badanga, Convener of Conference of all Political Parties in Nigeria and Hajia Rakiya Yusuf of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Abel Barnabas, Dr Rabiu Mohammed and Mr. Yakubu Usman, lecturers at the Federal College of Education, Okene.

Some of the candidates that spoke at the event include Hon. Abdulkadir Tajuddeen, the Senatorial Candidate of Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Isa Yakubu Omeiza of New Nigeria Political Party, NNPP and Bello Umar.

Top civil society leaders from the zone, such as Alh. Abdulrahman Leramo of the Club 10, Dr Joseph Suleiman, President of Ebira Renaissance Group and Hajia Maryam Isa monitored the event from different locations.

Mr Attah disclosed that participants at the roundtable deliberated on series of issues that affected previous electioneering such negative politics campaigns, voters aparthy due to security challenges, vote buying syndrome among others.

“It was resolved that for true engagements between the electorates and the elected representatives, the people should engage in consultations by setting agenda that will be mutually beneficial to both sides.

“The Network is expected to deliberate further on most of the issues raised and come up with practicable solutions to the challenges,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

