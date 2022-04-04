2023: Katsina youths drum support for Rep. Kusada

By Abdullahi Shugaba

A coalition of youth groups, under the aegis of “Join us to ask Garkuwa to continue” in Katsina State, have called on Rep. Abubakar Yahaya-Kusada to seek re-election in 2023.

Yahaya-Kusada represents Kankia, Kusada and Ingawa Federal Contituency of Katsina State in the National Assembly (NASS).

The Chairman of the coalition from the three local government areas that made the contituency, Mr Auwal Adamu, made the appeal during a rally organised by the youths in Kusada on Monday.

Adamu noted that right from 2018 to date, when they elected Yahaya- Kusada to NASS, the people of the contituency have been enjoying dividends of democracy through the good representation.

According to him, the member, who is serving his second term, has done a lot of things which touched the lives of the people.

“Some of these things include facilitation of employment for over 364 youths in various federal government ministries, departments and agencies.

“The member constructed and renovated many primary and secondary schools in the three local government areas of his contituency.

“He built skill aquisition centres for youths and women to learn various trades as well as provided them funds to establish their businesses with a view to lifting them out of idlessness and poverty.

“One thing that will interest the world to know is, our member has never abandoned us since we elected him to National Assembly.

“If he is in Abuja, he always consult with us at home, to know our problems, and he always present such problems at their sitting in Abuja.

“It is for these reasons and so many things that youths from the three local government areas came together and formed a coalition under ‘Join us to ask Garkuwa to continue’ under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) to continue representing the three local government areas in the NASS,” he said.

Alhaji Bature Yashe, the Spokeman of the Elders Forum, on behalf of the elders in the constituency, also drummed support for lawmaker, while endorsing the position of the ypuths.

Yashe pledged that elders, along with the youths, would come out in their large numbers to vote for Yahaya-Kusada, if he recontested on the platform of APC in 2023 to consolidate the gains of democracy in their areas.

In his acceptance remark, Yahaya-Kusada however advised the youths to go back and make wider consultations.

“This kind of issue happened in 2014, you approached me to contest in 2015, to represent you people in Katsina State House of Assembly and I told you the same thing.

“After which, I contested and won and even emerged as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“Thereater, you re-elected me to the House of Representatives, where I am now.

“So, this time around, I still want you to follow the same pattern, I sincerely thank you for everything,” he said.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahaya-Kusada holds the traditional title of Garkuwan Katsina, he was onetime Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly before his present position. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

