2023: Katsina wants women to contest elective offices 

The Katsina state Ministry for Women Affairs says it will embark on a campaign to sensitize women in the state on the need to come out en mass and contest for elective political offices in 2023.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Rabiatu Muhammad-Daura, who announced this in a chat with newsmen on Thursday in Katsina, decried the current situation whereby the state had no female representative in either the National or State assemblies.

“We are starting from the bottom up, we want many women to come out and contest for seats at the state House of Assembly in 2023,” she said.