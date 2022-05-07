2023: Kano PRP governorship aspirant promises better deal for electorate

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Salihu Tanko- Yakasai, governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Kano State, has promised the people of the state better dividends of democracy, if he wins the 2023 general election.

Yakasai, who served as Special Adviser, Media to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said this while officially declaring his intention to contest the governorship seat of the state in Kano.

He said if given the opportunity, his administration would put the state on a prosperous projector for its rapid development.

Yakassai said his decision to join the race for the race was borne out of his commitment and desire to “place the state on the path of prosperity’’.

“In 2023, Kano needs a vibrant and ambitious leader, one who does not see any boundaries when it comes to the heights we can attain. We need one who understands the peculiarities of the state and is deeply immersed in it.

“We need a leader who has the right exposure and understands the global outlook of the state.

“A leader that can place Kano on a prosperous trajectory, which will rapidly unleash the state’s enormous potential, and ensure it takes its rightful place in the committee of Nations is desired.

“Kano can be greater than every state in Nigeria and we ought to start looking at the state in comparison to other African countries.

“Assessing our statistics by population, we rank among the top 20 countries in Africa, ahead of other countries in terms of abundance of natural resources.

“We are equally among the leaders on the continent. Unfortunately, one factor that has held us back is our inability to grasp our full potentials.

“We view our state as simply the biggest in Northern Nigeria, and not the prospective continental giant it is. That is indeed a limitation. We have all it takes to become more than we currently are,” he added.

The aspirant noted that the foundation for the modern Kano State, which was first laid by the administration of Late Audu Bako, the first Military Administrator of the state, was a solid one, upon which all those that came after him built on.

“However, there is still room for improvement. Thus, it is imperative that we get it right in the next election circle, to expedite our development process.

“It is against this background that, after careful consideration, I humbly present myself to the great people of this beautiful state, for consideration for the position of Governor, on the platform of thehe PRP.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tanko Yakasai recently announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PRP. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

