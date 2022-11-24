2023: Kaduna PDP guber candidate promises to tackle insecurity, unemployment

By Aisha Gambo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru-Kudan says he will tackle insecurity bedeviling the state, if elected in 2023.

He also promised to reinvigorate agriculture, science and technology to address nagging problem of unemployment among the youths in the state.

The governorship hopeful stated this at a news conference on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“I am here to unveil the five point agenda of our party.

“The five point agenda are namely: Security, agriculture, education, science and technology, health, youth and women empowerment.

“The situation we find our selves in this country and in particular, Kaduna has been detoriating day-by-day with people sleeping with their two eyes open,” he said.

According to him, some of the causes of insecurity is linked to mistrust and disunity among the people of the state, adding that poverty, high unemployment rate and retrenchment of workers compounded the situation.

He said that if given the mandate, he would reintroduce subsidy on fertiliser, input and improve irrigation farming to achieve food security.

Ashiru-Kudan outlined other programmes to include education support for basic and tertiary levels, and vocational programmes to build the entrepreneurial skills of students to enable them to engage in productive activities after graduation.

“We will partner international organisations to support women and youths with grants or loans to start up businesses and also empowered them with skills”.

He said the party would adopt practical measures to transform health sector through recruitment of adequate medical personnel, provision of equipment and establishment of three diagnostic centers across the state. (NAN)

