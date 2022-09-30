2023: Kaduna AA governorship candidate promises agric. revolution

By Amen Gajira

Mr Timothy Adamu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for Kaduna state, has promised to revolutionise the agriculture sector in the state if voted into office in the 2023 elections.

Adamu made the promise while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that agriculture was one of the largest job sectors in the world, hence the need to prioritise it.

“We will bring all 23 local government areas on board, because agriculture is a money spinner if properly harnessed.

“We will engage in commercial farming in areas where we have comparative advantage but based on cluster.

“And we will also take land from the people but on lease and after harvest we give them a percentage,” he said.

He also told NAN that if voted into office, he would facilitate and support development of new technologies to expand food production to meet the state’s fast growing population.

He listed security, education, health and infrastructure as the other areas he would focus on to move the state forward.

The governorship candidate also promised to run an all-inclusive government based on equity, justice and fairness.

On his chances of emerging victorious at the polls, Adamu noted that his party had built an enthusiastic base that would guaranty victory.

“We have built up a strong human support base over the years and they are disenchanted with our state’s trajectory.

“The people want a breath of fresh air and we are going to give them exactly what they want.

“So, we are confident of winning because the vast majority of the people are on our side,” he said. (NAN)

