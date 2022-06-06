2023: Kabir-Yusuf clinches NNPP governorship ticket in Kano

By Zubairu Idris

Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf has clinched the governorship ticket of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that although Kabir-Yusuf, popularly called “Abba Gida-Gida”, had earlier emerged unopposed, nevertheless, his candidacy was affirmed by 1,452 delegates on Monday.

NAN reports that the affirmation was supervised by Sen. Musa Bako from the party’s national headquarters.

Bako explained that the affirmation was necessary, notwithstanding the fact that Kabir-Yusuf was the only governorship aspirant from the party.

“Three delegates from each of the 484 wards affirmed him as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 election,” he said.

Shortly after the affirmation, Kabir-Yusuf thanked the party members, delegates and other stakeholders for giving him the mandate.

He called on members to work hard and remain united for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

