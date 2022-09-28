2023: Journalists canvass issue-based campaigns

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) in Kwara has enjoined politicians to shun violence and ensure issue-based campaigns.



The league made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi, and Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin, on Wednesday in Ilorin.



The group urged candidates of various political parties and other stakeholders to play the game according to its rules.



It enjoined them not to overheat the polity through unguarded statements capable of threatening the fragile peace of the country.



NALVEJ also advised the politicians to shun divisive tendencies in their campaigns and embrace issue-based electioneering.



It also cautioned them against employing youths for thuggery and disruptive activities during their campaign programmes.



The league, therefore, urged the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) to ensure strict monitoring of the activities of the political parties and their candidates during this period.



It also enjoined INEC to apply the necessary sanctions on anyone that run foul of the provision of the Electoral Act and other extant rules guiding the conduct of the election.



NALVEJ further admonished media houses and journalists across the country to ensure fairness in the reportage and coverage of election activities.



The association urged them to resist any attempt by politicians to use them as instruments of destruction against opponents. (NAN)

