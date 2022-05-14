By Aderemi Bamgbose

Mr Jimoh Ibrahim, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Ondo South Senatorial District, has dissociated himself from a fake Twitter and Instagram account opened in his name.

The business mogul said this in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accounts are: (@JimohIbrahimCFR): https://twitter.com/JimohIbrahimCFR?t=iOBCcjhpWAc86LwCN6UY2A&s=08 and https://instagram.com/jimohibrahimcfr?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=.

Ibrahim urged members of the public and his followers not to relate with such accounts and information diseminated.

“It has come to my notice that some unscrupulous and disgruntled elements have taken advantage of my popularity to float a Twitter and Instagram accounts to ply their deceptive trade on the social media.

“Jimoh Ibrahim does not have and will not use any of the two links.

“The general public should kindly take note of these accounts as they do not belong to Dr Jimoh Ibrahim and they do not in anyway represent or share the lofty ideals that are associated with the Jimoh Ibrahim brand.

‘We implore our people not to relate in anyway with whatever misleading information that may emanate from these two accounts,” he stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

