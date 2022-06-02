2023: Jimoh Ibrahim appreciates media team over victory at primary poll

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ondo South Senatorial District, has appreciated his media team for a job well done, leading to his victory at the May 28 primary poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim polled 190 votes to defeat five other aspirants.

Ibrahim, while addressing his media team on Thursday in Akure, commended them for discharging their media work professionally, to propagate the Jimoh Ibrahim brand to the Ondo South constituents across all media spaces.

The APC senatorial candidate also said that more hands were needed in the media team, charging them to propagate the brand better ahead of the 2023 polls to record huge success.

“The bulb lighting strategy was a unique concept which also helped the media team to work assiduously on their respective news website and social media platforms which all other aspirants imitated.

“I appreciate the media team for a job well done, for propagating the Jimoh Ibrahim brand, more hands is needed in the media team to work assiduously for success.

“I can assure you that there will be provision for all required equipment and logistics needed for us to work tremendously in order to record a land slide success at the 2023 polls,” he said.

Ibrahim thanked all the good people of Ondo South for their support for him emerge the flag bearer.

He urged them to continue to work for the success of the ruling APC at all levels. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

