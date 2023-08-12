2023 IYD: Deputy Speaker, Kalu lauds contributions of Nigerian youths to growth of democracy, technology

By Chimezie Godfrey

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark 2023 International Youth Day, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has lauded the resilience, tenacity and devotion of Nigerian youths to their country.

In a statement on Saturday, Kalu noted that youths are the foundation of every society, stressing that their energy and creativity define the pace of development of every nation.

In line with this year’s edition, themed: ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,’ the Deputy Speaker urges the youths to prioritize technological skills as a major means of earning a good living as well helping them to conveniently compete favorably with their counterparts anywhere across the globe.

Acknowledging their inputs to the growth and stability of democracy in Nigeria, the Deputy Speaker urged governments at all levels to focus on programmes and policies that would be beneficial to the youths.

He assured that the 10th House of Representatives will give legal backing to policies that will enhance the capacity of the youth towards achieving sustainable development and socioeconomic growth in the country.

Kalu also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating several youths to be part of his cabinet.

While expressing optimism that the President Tinubu-led administration will provide the enabling environment for the development of youths, the Deputy Speaker urged them to key into the opportunities in order to be self reliant, advising them to remain resilient and imbibe good virtues expected of good citizens.

