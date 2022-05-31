2023: I’ve not joined NNPP – Sen. Akwashiki

Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC- Nasarawa North) has dismissed as fake, social media reports of his defection to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Akwashiki, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, made the denial while speaking with newsmen in Akwanga on Tuesday.

The senator was reacting to posters shared on the social media in which he was presented as the running mate of the NNPP governorship candidate, Abdullahi Yakubu-Maidoya.

“This is fake news. I have not joined NNPP, I am still a member of APC, it is the handiwork of mischief-makers that I have defected to NNPP.

“Please this is false and the general public should disregard such ongoing online posts and reports,” the senator added.

Akwashiki urged his supporters and people of the state to be law-abiding, embrace peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations, for development to thrive. ( NAN)

