A former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, says he has no preferred aspirant among those jostling to pick the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the state in 2023.

Alao-Akala made the clarification in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Tolu Mustapha, on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alao-Akala is the Chairman of APC Elders Advisory Council in the state.

Alao-Akala had been accused of sponsoring a preferred aspirant for the governorship seat in 2023 in a publication titled: “Who gets Oyo APC ticket in 2023’’.

The publication also alleged that the ex-governor had positioned his son, Olamiju, as the running mate to a preferred aspirant.

Alao-Akala described the publication as “conjecture of lies, deceit, mischief, misinformation and a shoddy job’’, urging members of the public to disregard it.

“The said write up, which has since gone viral, after careful analysis of the intention of the said author, is a conjecture of lies, deceit, mischief, misinformation and a shoddy job,’’ he said.

Alao-Akala described himself as “a father to all the aspirants”, saying he has no bias or personal interest in any of them.

The APC chieftain said he operated an open door policy and would never discriminate against any member of the party, no matter his or her status.

“The interest and choice of the unwavering party members is what I will stand by come rain, come shine,’’ he said.

The former governor advised aspirants in the state to desist from actions that could undermine the unity of the party.

He urged them to work and meet with party faithful, who will form the bulk of those to decide who flies the flag of the party at the 2023 polls.

Alao-Akala promised to abide by the decision that would be taken at the party’s primaries, and not on the pages of newspapers or social media.

He also advised the media to desist from stories designed to fan embers of discord and disunity in the party.

Alao-Akala called on APC leaders, elders and members to discountenance the publication in its entirety.

“All party faithful should not be disillusioned or discouraged by a petty publication of this nature as the source and sponsor of this particular offensive write up is already known.’’

He vowed to expose those behind attack on the unity and cohesion of the party if they fail to desist from such act. (NAN)

