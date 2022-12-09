2023: It’s time to try female representative for Maiduguri Metropolis, YPP candidate pleads with electorate

By Yakubu Uba

A female candidate for the Maiduguri Metropolitan State Constituency, under the Youth Progressives Party (YPP), Aisha Nyako, has urged the electorates to try her as a woman for a change and quality representation.

Nyako made the call while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on her manifesto in Maiduguri on Friday.

Nyako said that the electorates have been electing male representatives for the city since inception of democracy without much impact and needed to try a woman to for a positive change.

Nyako, a graduate of microbiology who worked as a laboratory technician and a teacher, said she has identified the challenges facing youths, women and other vulnerable groups in the metropolis that needed quality laws to address.

“It is indeed a privilege to share my deepest desire to move our Constituency forward.

“Over the years, there has been poor representation by our legislators, and slow level of growth and development.

“I will represent my constituency by quality of laws that my constituents will prosper, and I will always be in touch with my constituency to listen to their problems with a view to finding solutions,” Nyako said.

Nyako who spoke on high maternal mortality rate in the metropolis, said women, youth and people living with disability would have a lot to smile if she’s elected as she has special place for them in her manifesto.

She expressed the hope that she would continue to reach out to the electorates ward by ward. (NAN)