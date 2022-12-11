2023: Islamic body urges Nigerians not to vote on sentiments

By Haruna Salami

An Islamic organisation, Centre for the Promotion of Shari’ah has called on Nigerians to elect leaders not based on sentiments, but on the candidate’s ability to build bridges of consensus across the country.

Aminu Inuwa Muhammad, National Coordinator of the Centre stated this on Saturday in Abuja at a Consultative meeting of Stakeholders of the Muslim Constituency in Northern Nigeria, which the Centre organised.

Muhammad said the Centre, which is a non-governmental Think Tank with members from different parts of the country was established in 2000 and has consistently remained committed to the advancement of Shari’ah in particular and Islam in general, adding “it has conducted several research-training and sensitization activities in the last two decades”.

The National Coordinator said in view of developments in the political landscape, it has become imperative for the Muslim stakeholders to review the strategic interests of Muslims with a view to strengthening the bond of Islamic brotherhood and unity and facilitating positive engagements for the protection of such interests.

Speaking on the candidates fielded by the various political parties, especially the presidential candidates, which “some politicians and most unfortunately, even religious groups have been spitting fire and brimstone, insisting that parties must bow to their choices and narrow interests”, he added “we believe it is against the principles and spirit of democracy hence the need to discuss and consult on the various means of ensuring level playing field for all presidential tickets as the constitution recognizes only citizenships not identities.

“It is also imperative to task all presidential candidates to commit themselves to meeting the aspirations of Nigerians by guaranteeing peace and security of the country, thereby ensuring prosperity and unity of the citizens.

“Like all previous transitions the politicians have over heated the polity in preparation for 2023 elections. The Centre for the Promotion of Shari’ah therefore, decided to host a consultative meeting to dispassionately address these issues that are critical to the survival and peaceful co-existence of the ccountry and particularly as they affect the destiny of Islam and Muslims in Nigeria.

The Centre invited key stakeholders consisting of Imams, Ulama, intellectuals and activists to discuss freely the major challenges of peaceful elections and entrenchment of a democratically elected regime that will govern the country in equitable and transparent manner.

He said the Centre is committed to the Islamic ideals of justice and fairness to all, hence it implores all Nigerians to reaffirm their commitment to the core values of the leading faiths in Nigeria and reject all attempts to discriminate any presidential ticket based on religious identity.

He expressed delight that despite skepticism of a section of the international community, Nigeria has remained consistent in peaceful transfer of power, especially in 2007 and 2015.

“Nigerians have demonstrated their resilience and commitment in democracy. There have been serious threats to Nigeria’s corporate existence since the first military coup, the civil war and recent secessionists’ activities, adding that “despite catastrophic predictions of a foreign-based organization, the Nigerian State has survived”.

Ibrahim Ado Kura, Editor Nigeria Year Book and Who is Who, who was a paper presenter at the occasion argued that there is nothing like same faith ticket or faith ticket, but Nigerian ticket, adding that the moment you bring that people will manipulate it.

“If you allow people to vote, you allow people to express themselves, they will have choice. That is democracy”, he concluded.