2023: Iponrin Community seek AbdulRazaq’s re-election

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Iponrin Community in Ilorin East Local Government of Kwara on Wednesday pledged to re-elect Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in 2023 because of his impressive performance.

The community rated the present administration in the state high on performance in the last three and a half years in office.

The Baale of Iponrin Community, Alhaji Ahmed Musa, declated this on Wednesday during their stakeholders meeting.

They appraised the government’s feats across communities in the state, including Iponrin.

Musa thereafter announced their resolve to support the second term bid of the governor.

The community head described as unprecedented the achievements recorded by AbdulRazaq especially in the areas of school infrastructure and human capital development.

He pledged that his subjects are willing to support the continuity of a people-focused government.

“The entire people of Iponrin are in full solidarity towards the re-election bid of the progressive Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, given his giant strides across key sectors most especially the unprecedented investments in the education sector,” Musa said.

Malam Aliu Usman, a member of the community, expressed joy at the remodeling of 4 blocks of classrooms in Iponrin by the AbdulRazaq administration, which he said would make the school environment more conducive for teaching and learning.

Usman assured that the community would complement the government’s kind gesture by ensuring that the facility is maintained and protected with a security presence.

Responding, the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Alabi Abolore, thanked the Iponrin community for their unflinching support and how they reposed their confidence in the administration of AbdulRazaq.

He assured the residents of more developmental projects and implored them to be firm in their resolve to vote for the governor and other APC candidates in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

