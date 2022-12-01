2023: INEC takes delivery of last batch of PVCs in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo, on Thursday, said it had taken delivery of the last batch of permanent voter cards (PVCs) from its headquarters in Abuja.

Head, INEC Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Mr Timidi Wariowei, told newsmen in Benin that the PVCs arrived at the commission’s office on Nov. 30.

Wariowei said that counting and sorting of the PVCs were currently ongoing to ascertain their actual number.

“We have just received the last tranche of PVCs for Edo. The commission had earlier promised Nigerians and in particular, Edo people, that the last batch of PVCs would be ready by November end.

“And on Nov. 30, the PVCs arrived at the Edo office of the commission.

“As you can see, the electoral officers from various local governments are counting and sorting the PVCs to get the actual number received.

“After the exercise, the cards will be taken to the local government areas for collection,” he said.

Wariowei disclosed that as at Nov. 20, the number of uncollected old PVCs stood at 483,796, out of which 12,351 had been collected, leaving a balance of 471,445 in the office.

He stated that the number of the new PVCs received as at Nov. 20 was 44,036, out of which 21,638 had been collected, leaving a balance of 22,398 in the office.

The INEC official also said that Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would arrive at the state any moment from now.

“As we speak, our officials are at Benin airport, waiting to receive the BVAS which we are going to use for accreditation on the day of election. (NAN)