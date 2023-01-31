2023: INEC seeks support of NNPC for seamless operations

…Mobilizes about 100,000 vehicles, boats for deployment of personnel, materials nationwide

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it has commenced the mobilization of vehicles and boats for the deployment of personnel and materials to polling units nationwide.

The Chairman, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this during a meeting with the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yakubu who applauded the NNPC Limited for its openness and commitment to the national interest, appealed for the use of the company’s land and floating mega stations nationwide to service the INEC’s election duty vehicles and boats, adding that the Commission would bear the cost of the products.

This he said would ensure guaranteed supply of petroleum products for the forthcoming elections.

Yakubu stated,”Nigerian election is huge and complex. Election is the biggest logistical operation that Nigeria undertakes every four years. 93,469,008 registered voters are expected to elect a President, 28 State Governors and 1,462 legislators (109 Senators, 360 members of House of Representatives and 993 members of State Houses of Assembly). The Commission is mobilising about 100,000 vehicles and 4,000 boats for the deployment of personnel and materials to 176,846 polling units spread across 8,809 Registration Areas (or electoral Wards) in 774 Local Government Areas nationwide.

“Earlier this morning, we had a meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). We are working with them as well as the Marine Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) to mobilise the vehicles and boats needed for the massive land and riverine movement of men and materials for the election. We are determined to overcome the perennial challenge of late commencement of polls on grounds of logistics.

“However, this objective cannot be fully accomplished without the guaranteed supply of petroleum products to facilitate the movement of vehicles and boats. Hence, in our effort to mobilise every national institution to give Nigerians a pleasant experience on Election Day, the Commission believes that the NNPC, as our national oil company, is one of the critical institutions that can facilitate the attainment of our objective. We are aware of the efforts of the NNPC to ease the current situation in earnest. At the same time, we would like to appeal to you to consider the following proposals:

“The use of the NNPC land and floating mega stations nationwide to service our election duty vehicles and boats. We will bear the cost of the products. By doing so, there will be guaranteed supply for elections;

“A special arrangement with other marketers in locations where the NNPC may not have dedicated stations; and

“Consider other options to support our seamless operations on Election Day.”