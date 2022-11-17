2023: INEC, security agencies brainstorm on election security in Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Thursday held an inaugural meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on security ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos state, disclosed this in a.statement by Mrs Adenike Tadese, the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity.

The meeting held at the commission’s state office at Sabo-Yaba.

“The committee agreed to design security strategies to deploy before, during and after the 2023 general elections, to ensure the security of the electorate and the entire electoral process,” Agbaje said.

He assured residents of the state that the forthcoming general elections would be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Agbaje said that INEC was making efforts to make votes count and consolidate on the nation’s democracy.

The INEC boss said the meeting had in attendance, heads of other security agencies in the state and the commission’s administrative secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ICCES is headed by Agbaje while the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state Command, Mr Abiodun Alabi serves as the Co-Chairman. (NAN)

