2023: INEC releases guidelines for conduct of political rallies, election expenses, others

…Reappoints Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, as Secretary of the Commission

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has approved the publication and release of the guidelines for the conduct of political rallies, processions and campaigns.

This also includes guidelines for finances and election expenses of political parties, candidates and aspirants, as revealed on Thursday in Abuja, by Festus Okoye, the INEC’s

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

Okoye disclosed that the Commission met and deliberated on several issues including the publication and release of guidelines for the Conduct of Political Rallies, Processions and Campaigns as well as that of Finances and Election Expenses of Parties, Candidates and Aspirants.

According to him, it also deliberated on the appointment of a Secretary to the Commission.

He therefore revealed that the Commission approved approved the publication and release of the guidelines for the Conduct of political rallies, processions and campaigns, among others.

He said,”The Commission approved the publication and release of the guidelines for the Conduct of Political Rallies, Processions and Campaigns as well as that of Finances and Election Expenses of political parties, Candidates and Aspirants. Consequently, the Commission has uploaded the two documents to its website and social media handles while copies will be made available to political parties, civil society groups, the media and other critical stakeholders.

“All political parties were reminded of their obligation to submit the required reports to the Commission in accordance with the provisions of Section 90(4) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the applicable sanctions for failure to comply as provided in Section 89(4) of the Electoral Act.”

He added,”The Commission also approved the reappointment of the Secretary of the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, for a second and final term of four years, with effect from 7th December 2022, in accordance with Section 8 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Rose Oriaran-Anthony hails from Edo State. She holds a Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) degree in Language Arts from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Abuja and another Master’s degree in Public Communication and Public Relations from the University of Westminster, in the United Kingdom.

“She is the second female Secretary of the Commission and the first to have her tenure renewed. She is a long-term staff of the Commission and has served as Public Affairs Officer, Assistant Director (Information and Publicity), Deputy Director (Voter Education) and Director (Civil Societies Liaison). Her last posting was Administrative Secretary in Delta State before her first appointment on 5th December 2018.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

