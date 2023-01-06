2023: INEC kicks off collection of PVCs at registration areas/wards in Rivers

By Precious Akutamadu

Port Harcourt, Jan, 6, 2023 (NAN) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers, on Thursday said that the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at the Registration Areas/Wards will start from Friday, Jan. 6, till Jan. 15.

Mr Mark Usulor, the Head of Department Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Geraldine Ekelemu, in Port Harcourt.

Usulor, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, said that collection of PVCs will revert to the INEC Local Government offices from Jan. 16 to 22.

He urged those unable to collect their PVCs at the LGA offices of the Commission to do so at the Registration Areas/Wards at the stipulated dates.

He appealed to all stakeholders to provide a peaceful and enabling environment for the Commission staff to successfully carry out the exercise at the 319 Registration Areas/Wards in the State within the stipulated period. (NAN)