2023: INEC inaugurates Electoral Logistics Committee

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has inaugurated the Electoral Logistics Committee (ELoC) for the speedy and safe delivery of huge quantities of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 General Election.

The Chairman, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made this known during the inauguration ceremony on Friday in Abuja.

Yakubu disclosed that the establishment of the Committee is borne out of the Commission’s effort to ensure the speedy and safe delivery of huge quantities of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 General Election.

He said,”It is my honour to welcome you all to this meeting for the inauguration of the Electoral Logistics Committee (ELoC). I must say from the outset that this committee is distinct from the Commission’s Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee (EOLC) which is a standing committee chaired by a National Commissioner. Rather, ELoC is an inter-agency committee established close to a General Election for a specific objective only. It is therefore ad hoc in nature.

“The establishment of the Committee is borne out of the Commission’s effort to ensure the speedy and safe delivery of huge quantities of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 General Election. The logistics for the clearance, handling, custody, deliveryand distribution of enormous quantities of election materials is the biggest operation Nigeria undertakes every four years. Foreffective coordination, the Commission believes that every national asset must be mobilised.

“For the movement of election materials and protection of personnel nationwide, Section 27(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 empowers the Commission to seek for the support of the armed forces. Accordingly, the three armed services (Army, Navy and Air Force) are members of ELoC. Similarly, the Nigeria Police Force, being the lead agency in election security, is also a member as well as the sister security agencies. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) are also members pursuant to their statutory responsibilities for the clearance and release of materials atseaports and other entry points into the country.

“At our various airports, aviation agencies such as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN),Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Air Space Management Agency (NAMA) playimportant roles, including the facilitation of access to all airports nationwide for shuttle services for elections as the need arises.So too are the aviation handling companies – Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO)– in the provision of ground facilities for loading and offloading of cargo at airports.

“Furthermore, in 2019, some of the flights conveying essential electoral materials could not land at some airports because of poor visibility. Accordingly, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) is a member of ELoC to provide expert advice on weather-related issues to facilitate proper and efficient planning and delivery of materials.”

He added,”The Committee’s 9-point Terms of Reference and 27-point Duties and Functions are contained in your folders for this meeting. I urge you to commence your meeting immediately and be submitting periodic reports through the Chairman of the Committee who is an INEC National Commissioner. In this way, we will be tracking progress and know well in advance of potential weak links in the logistics chain.

“We will also be updating Nigerians of progress we are making on regular basis. We are determined that never again should elections be postponed at the eleventh hour on account of logistics. That is why we are mobilising every national asset and starting the engagement early.

“On this note, it is my pleasure to formally inaugurate the Electoral Logistics Committee for the 2023 General Election. Your work beings in earnest as some of the critical materials for the election have started arriving,” he said.

The INEC Chair expressed confidence that working together they will deliver materials to all locations nationwide in good time.

The occasion was graced by the Inspector General of Police, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service,

and the Acting Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Others are the representatives of Various Security Agencies,

representative of the Nigeria Customs Service, representative of the Federal Fire Service, Director General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Heads of Various Aviation Agencies, President NURTW, and Heads of the Various Aviation Handling Companies.

Also, National Commissioners

Secretary to the Commission, Senior Officials of the Commission, and Members of the INEC Press Corps, among others

