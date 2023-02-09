2023: INEC fully ready for elections, says Edo REC

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo, Obo Effanga, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is fully ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the state.

Effanga gave the assurance during the signing of peace accord by political parties, organised by the state command of Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the political parties that signed the peace accord included: All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others were: Action Alliance, Boot Party, Young Progressives Party and New Nigeria People’s Party, among others.

Efanga said that INEC had committed resources and time, and deployed technological innovations to ensure that the elections went smoothly.

“Some rules are set by the law; some are set by INEC while others are set by political parties. If we breach any of these rules, it will affect the success of the elections.

“The election success depends on all of us; the people conducting the election are Nigerians; those providing logistics support and security as well as the contesters, voters and others concerned are all Nigerians.

“So if we fail in our duties and responsibilities to the nation, the election stands the risk of not being successful,” he said.

According to him, the political class has greater roles to play in ensuring that the election was credible and violence-free.

In his address, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammed Dankwara, warned politicians to play by the rule, as anyone who crossed the line would be dealt with, no matter how highly placed.

“Election is not a do or die. We should always put it at the back of our mind that whoever wins the election is part of us and Nigeria must continue to exist.

“For a very long time now, we have been enjoying peace in Edo. So no one should allow himself/herself to be used to cause crisis,” he said.

The police commissioner said that the essence of the meeting was to enable the political parties sign peace accord, even as he expressed the optimism that the election would peaceful in the state. (NAN)