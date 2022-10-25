2023: INEC engages stakeholders in Delta on PVC collection

By Mercy Obojeghren

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday engaged stakeholders in Delta on the need to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) for both old and new registrants ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, the Delta INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), while declaring the sensitisation meeting open in Asaba, said the possession of PVC was a key eligibility criteria for those who desired to come out to give expression to their choices on any election day. Udoh-Tom, who was represented by the Administrative Secretary, INEC, Dr Monday Hezekiah, said that the essence of the meeting was to draw attention of the stakeholders to the consequences of not collecting the PVCs by registrants.”

The essence of this meeting is to draw attention on the consequences of not collecting the PVCs by registrants, mainly because unlike the previous elections, the use of the number of accredited voters, rather than registered voters, in the event of determination of inconclusive election, has now made the imperative of collecting the PVC an overriding factor.”It is indeed an uncontroversial fact that it will amount to a great injury to the interest of those seeking elective offices, most of whom are your constituents.He stated that over 300,000 uncollected PVCs were at the commission’s offices in the 25 local government areas of Delta. ”In addition to the figure, we are expecting more PVCs from those who registered between January and July this year, which will definitely increase the stock of PVCs held by the commission,” he said.Udoh-Tom, however, reiterated that the commission was determined to do better this time around in the number of those who collected their PVCs as well as those who would vote by ensuring aggressive mobilisation of PVC collection and voting.”We hope to aggressively engage our stakeholders across all strata to attain this objective to ensure all PVCs are collected before the 2023 general elections.” (NAN)

