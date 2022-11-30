2023: INEC deploys 4,104 BVAS in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has deployed 4,104 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in Adamawa.

INEC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Dahiru Jauro stated this at a two-day conflict mitigation and prevention dialogue ahead of 2023 general election, on Wednesday in Yola.

The training exercise is being organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supported State2State project.

He said the Ccommission had made significant progress in its preparations to ensure credible election in the country.

The INEC official, however, decried low pace of collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state, and urged those who registered to pick up their cards.

“For us to have access to quality basic education, quality healthcare services delivery, water, sanitation and hygiene services, among others, we must move into action by collecting our PVCs.

“And also come out on election day to cast your vote,” he said.

The Team Lead, State2State project, Maryam Dikko said the exercise was aimed at developing electoral violence prevention strategy and action plan to mitigate impact of electoral violence on service delivery.

“To identify the impact of electoral violence on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and service delivery, especially on basic education, primary healthcare and WASH,” she said.

In his remarks, Malam Bashir Ahmad, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), urged the participants to contribute towards formulation of strategies to mitigate election violence.

Represented by Jamila Suleiman, a lecturer, Centre for Peace and Security Studies, Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Bashir advised the participants to identify challenges towards addressing the menace.

He advocated closer collaboration between stakeholders, adding, “no initiative is too small on mitigating conflict during election”. (NAN)