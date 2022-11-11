2023: INEC cautions Kogi populace against violence, thuggery

By Thompson Yamput

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday cautioned the people of Ebiraland against political thuggery and violence in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Dr Hale Longpet, Kogi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), sounded the warning during a courtesy visit to the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, in his palace in Okene, Kogi.

Longpet, who was on the visit with his management staff, said the 2023 polls were very crucial and important to the growth and development of Nigeria.

“This is why we are in your palace to solicit for your assistance as a Royal Father, to caution your subjects against political thuggery and violence before, during and after the elections.

“It’s no longer news that without peace, there can’t be any progress in whatever one is doing.

“We should therefore allow peace to prevail in the electioneering campaigns that have kick started in earnest.

“This very courtesy visit to your Royal Majesty today is solely to plead with you to talk to your subjects, to eschew violence and all acts that are inimical to achieving free, fair and credible elections in your domain and the state at large, ” he said.

Responding, the traditional ruler said that the visit was very timely in view of the crucial assignment before INEC as an umpire to midwife another political transition for the country.

The royal father said that Ebira people were peace-loving people and would not allow themselves to be used by anyone or group to foment trouble.

He expressed gladness for the visit and the progress the commission had made so far towards the conduct of the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

