2023: INEC begins voter migration exercise in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has begun voter migration process to decongest 411 Polling Units (PUs) in Borno.

Th Commission said that 411 PUs with over 1,000 voters would be migrated to 336 less populated ones.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mohammed Magaji said this at a news conference on Friday in Maiduguri.

“The exercise of voter migration has commenced and once it has been concluded, the general public particularly the members of press will be adequately notified with a view to sensitising the voters.

“For clarity, there are 411 PUs in the state that are above 1,000 voters some of whom shall be migrated to the less populated PUs numbering 336,” he said.

The Commission, he said, recently concluded display of voter register for claims and objections, adding that it recieved 565 claims and 448 objections which has been sent to its headquarters for further cleansing.

The REC said the distribution of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) was ongoing with 13,715 new ones so far collected, adding that 54,949 replacements/transfer had just been recieved.

According to him, INEC requires 21,316 adhoc staff and 17, 948 security personnel excluding military to provide security and escort to inaccessible areas.

While calling for non-violent and issue based campaigns, the REC reiterated the Commission commitment to free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 political parties have fielded candidates for governorship, National and State Assembly elections in the state. (NAN)