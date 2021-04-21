Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has commenced training of senior staff in Adamawa, in preparation for the polls.

Mr Kasim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, declared open the training on Wednesday, in Yola.

Gaidam said that the objective of the training was to impact knowledge on participants and guide them towards ensuring smooth conduct of the elections.

He said that the officers would also be trained on how to improve the electoral process for credible and successful polls in the country.

He listed other objectives of the training to include; ways of expanding voter access to polling units.

“Others are to decongest polling units by reducing the number of voters per polling unit, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, for the health and safety of people at such units during elections.”

According to him however, the commission would be very careful in selecting places where polling units should be sited and would not designate troubled spots as polling centres.

“Under no circumstance shall polling units be in private compounds, royal palaces, residences of government officials and political party buildings.

“Also, places designated for religious worship or any building into which a voter may under any circumstances be denied access has been prohibited as a polling unit, except as prescribed by a law or regulation,’’ Gaidam said.

He cautioned the participants to ensure as much as possible, that polling units were picked in accordance with the commission’s considerations and guidelines.

These considerations, according to the INEC commissioner, include non-sectarian locations such as schools, public places, town and community halls, among other relevant places.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that about 84 Electoral Officers and Assistant Electoral Officers from the 21 local government areas of the state, are participating in the training. ( NAN)

