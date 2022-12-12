2023: INEC begins distribution of 98,890 PVCs in Jigawa

by Muhammad Nasirbashir

The Jigawa office of INEC has commenced the distribution of 98,890 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) in the state, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof Muhammad Lawan, made this known at a news conference in Dutse on Monday.

Lawan said the exercise would be conducted simultaneously at the INEC offices in the 27 local government areas of the state, between Dec. 12 and Jan. 22, 2023

He added that the distribution will be extended to all ward level (INEC Registration Areas) across the state.

The REC, who added that the exercise would be conducted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, warned residents against collection of their PVCs by proxy.

According to him, the commission has made adequate arrangement to ensure that all the PVCs were distributed to their rightful owners within the stipulated period.

“INEC has made provisions for individual voters to come and collect their PVCs by themselves.

“So it will be a neglect on the part of the voter if he cannot collect his PVC at this given time.

“This is because we’ve reached out to owners through social media and other means and notified them to check online if their PVCs were ready for collection.

“Therefore, voters have between today up to Jan. 22 to collect thier PVCs,” Lawan. (NAN)