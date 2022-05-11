2023: I’m running to bring prosperity, security to Nigerians – Fayemi

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and a presidential aspirant on the plantform of All Progressive Congress (APC), says he will ensure prosperity, security and build a better Nigeria if he becomes president

Fayemi, also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), stated this at a consultative stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the party’s primaries, on Wednesday in Gombe.

He said he would “perform to the excitement of Nigerians if emerged the presidential candidate of the party, and subsequently elected, the president of the country.”

He said that: “I have the experience, knowledge and the national and international networks to make fundamental difference and pull Nigerians out of poverty.”

He said that his inclusion in the presidential race was for Nigeria to prosper, to be more secured and for the future of children to be guaranteed.

The presidential hopeful said he would respond to the challenges of the ordinary Nigerian, by addressing the challenge of insecurity.

Fayemi said his approach towards addressing the security challenges would be to increase manpower of the security agencies in the country, and also improve intelligence gathering leveraging on technologies.

He said that his perception of leadership was service to humanity not a title, hence, “he would work for the good of the country”

The aspirant said that his meeting with the delegates was to earn their trust and confidence, while gathering views and opinions of how best to serve the country if elected president.

Fayemi, who appealed to the delegates to vote for him during the primaries, assured that, “ you will not have any cause to regret choosing me as a candidate of our party to be the next president.”

In his remarks, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State said Fayemi had garnered enough experience and energy to be the next president of the country.

Yahaya said that the delegates had enough reasons to stand by Fayemi and ensure that he clinched the party’s presidential ticket.

“He has the knowledge, experience, energy, dexterity and capacity; so I believe Dr Kayode Fayemi is eminently qualified,” he said. (NAN)

