2023: I’m most credible presidential aspirant in PDP- Bala Mohammed

By Akeem Abas

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, says he remains the most credible presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 general election.

Mohammed made the assertions on Sunday while addressing PDP delegates at the party secretariat in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed has been going round to woo delegates across the states ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

Mohammed said he was the best among the presidential aspirants in the party, adding that his antecedent and credentials speak volume.

He said that leaders of the party from the North would support whoever emerges as the party’s presidential candidate.

The governor said that PDP had, over the years, practiced power shift, calling on agitators of power shift to South not to see it as monopolistic.

“The power shift is not going to be monopolistic zoning, because zoning has been done many times in PDP and I told the delegates with humility,” he said.

Mohammed said that the North beliefs it was their turn to maintain power and repudiation since late President Umar Yar’Adua died two years in power.

According to him, the North is feeling that it is their turn to maintain the power and repudiation since Yar’Adua died two years in power.

“Out of the 16 years that PDP spent in power, 14 years was spent by Southerners and we supported them as patriot and leaders.

“I have discussed so many issues, especially on zoning, party supremacy, need for love, harmony and the problem of APC, which should be avoided,” Mohammed said.

He said there should be a fresh opportunity for everybody to start at fresh.

While pleading with the delegates to support him, he said: “My gospel is that we should come together, irrespective of who emerged.

“But, I have presented myself as one of the most credible candidates for the election.

“We need to close ranks and ensure that PDP is back to power. This is because we have the experience and knowledge to fix Nigeria.

“That does not mean that we are shutting anybody from the South. Whoever emerges, either from North or South, we are ready to support him,” he said.(NAN)

