2023: I’ll take ‘Ajegunle boys` from street -PDP Reps aspirant

Chief Francis Chima, an aspirant for the House of Representatives for Ajeromi/Ifeolodun Federal Constituency has promised to take micreants “Ajegunle boys’ from the streets using various vocational programmes if elected.

Chima is eying the Reps seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.

The aspirant, who is the Managing Director of Chimfrancee Ventures, said this on Thursday at his official declaration to contest for the House of Representatives ticket.

He said that taking them from the street would further reduce youths’ restiveness, and improve the security of lives and property in the area.

Chima, aka Omobarca, said that he was called by the people of the constituency to represent them, adding that he humbly accepted to contest the seat.

“I hereby submit myself to offer a selfless service and for me, it is a call that will change Ajegunle for the better.

“We can achieve it with your support and make Ajegunle great by ensuring you collect your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) before the election.

“I bring you the good news of hope and love, that together with your support, I will rescue Ajegunle through the establishment of vocational centres in this area.

“I believe the training and empowerment will take them from the street, and will further reduce youths’ restiveness and improve the security of lives and property in the area.

“To change Ajegunle is in your hands, I am ready to serve, I have requisite credentials for the task ahead; I want to serve you, allow me to serve in Lagos state,” he said.

Chima saidthe constituency deserved a selfless representative owing to the glaring deprivation suffered by constituents over the years.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Mr Charles Ejimadu, Director-General of Team OMOBARCA Campaign Organisation, appraised the attributes spotted on the aspirant.

Enimadu urged them to go all out, and affirm him as the candidate of the party at it primaries.

“I urge all of us to join hands and ensure that he emerges as our party’s candidate because he is a nice person, who has supported the PDP all through.

“He has a name, a face, and a personality that everyone can identify with,” he added.

PDP stakeholders in the Ajeromi Ifelodun community took turns to testify about the aspirant’s kindness and selfless gesture before his decalration.

Blazing the trail of testimonies about Chima’s unmatched kindness, an octogenarian, Pa Jide Fakunle stated that why he chose to support the aspirant was because he had been a philanthropist, he never harmed anyone, he was kind to everyone around him.

“I am convinced that if he gets there, he will help many constituents, he is the one that can revive the PDP in Ajegunle, he is the first to ensure that the party has a befitting secretariat here,” he added.

A member of the Elders Council in Ajeromi Ifelodun, Mr Israel Ogunrinde counseled the aspirant not to give attention to hearsay, but to follow his passion for great attainment.

Alhaja Tawan Olusi, a party member, noted that Ajegunle is divinely blessed with a selfless and committed individual, who could deliver the dividend of democracy to the masses.

“I am very jealous of Ajegunle, you need to be grateful to God for giving you someone, who is selflessly passionate about making you happy, God will crown his efforts with success.

Party faithful were, however, not bored all through the declaration ceremony as Flektaman, an Ajegunle artiste entertained them with melodies that resonated around AJ city. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

