2023: I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected, Tambuwal tells Delta delegates

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, says he will restructure, and ensure devolution of powers and fiscal federalism if elected president.

Tambuwal said this on Friday in Asaba while consulting with the PDP delegates in Delta ahead of the party primary.

He said that the next president of the country must pay attention to the yearnings of Nigerians on restructuring, devolution of power and fiscal federalism.

Tambuwal said that without addressing the issue of restructuring and other constitutional amendments the country could not move forward.

According to him, the next President of Nigeria should pay attention to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians for restructuring.

“It’s high time we sat down and engaged on how best we can achieve efficient management and governance of the country, so that Nigeria can work for all of us.

“I also believe in devolution of powers and also giving more resources to states and local governments.

“I believe that for us to arrest the degenerating issue of insecurity in this country, we must revisit the issue of state police and strengthen the security architecture of communities and the state level to ensure lasting peace in the country.”

Tambuwal said that as a governor and a former House of Representatives Speaker, that he understood all the issues bedeviling the Nigerian nation.

He assured them that he would partner with relevant stakeholders to resolve and find lasting solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“We must have a President that can speak to Nigerians, that can engage and discuss and find solutions to problems.

“So, I assure you by the grace of God when we get the mandate of our party, and we eventually win the elections, it’s going to be a partnership between the federating units and the Federal Government at the centre.

“All of these can be achieved if we have a President who understands the constitution and have friends across the country to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“I am the youngest among the aspirants in the PDP and I appeal to our leaders and delegates to consider me to change the narrative for our dear country,” Tambuwal said.

He thanked leaders and stakeholders of the state PDP for their support for Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa which led to his massive achievements in empowerment and job creation, healthcare delivery, education, infrastructural transformation of Delta like never before.

On his part, Okowa said that Tambuwal was a true friend of Delta and lauded him for his outstanding accomplishments in his state’s health and education sector.

“We have had time to listen to you and we know about your success story as the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives and we know also of your achievements in Sokoto State.

“A lot of people may not have the details but I have had the privilege of visiting to inaugurate a health project and I also took the opportunity to go round and I have seen your strides both in the health and education sectors.

“As a leader in Nigeria and the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, I know that you have played your role and I believe you have all the experiences needed to govern this nation.

“We are at a critical time in the history of our nation and it requires a lot of efforts on the part of all leaders and all members of the PDP to be able to deliver this country from where we stand as at today,” Okowa said.

In his remarks, State Deputy Chairman of PDP, Mr Val Areyenka, thanked Tambuwal for the visit while assuring that party leaders would meet to take a decision on the way forward.

Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, led the Tambuwal Campaign Organisation on the visit.(NAN)

