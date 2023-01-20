2023: I’ll restructure Nigeria, if elected- Atiku



By Akeem Abas

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to restructure Nigeria, if elected on Feb. 25.

Abubakar made the promise on Thursday evening while featuring in a Presidential Parley after his campaign rally in Ibadan, which was being organised by the South-West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Vice-President, accompanied by his running mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, had earlier attended the PDP presidential campaign at the Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

Others on his team included the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; Gov. Emmmanuel Udom of Akwa-Ibom and the Director-General of Atiku Campaign, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Atiku said he would restructure Nigeria, if it was considered to be a priority.

“If restructuring is your priority, I will implement it.

“I’m far ahead of any other candidates in terms of restructuring and devolution of power,” he said.

The presidential candidate also promised that he would transform the nation’s economy, create jobs and bring prosperity to the country through the private sector.

“I’m well and strong to lead Nigerian; I don’t mind giving a private company a tax waiver to construct a rail transport system from here in Ibadan to Ogbomoso to ease the ways of doing business.

“And, this will not only boost our economy at the local and state levels, but also national level.

“I’m a private sector believer as far as our economy is concern, it is only the private sector that can bring prosperity and create jobs for our teeming youths,” he said.

Atiku recounted the achievements of their administration with the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying that they had a successful government because it was private sector- driven.

The candidate said he was a unifier, promising to unite Nigeria on all fronts, be it tribe, religion and balanced Federal Government appointments.

“Insecurity is part of our restructuring issues, in other words, if we will have a state police or not will depend on our legislature.

“In the U.S, we have state police, local police, even, regional police and so on. I will surely propose the state police to our national assembly, if elected.

“But, it depends on the national and state assemblies, that is why I’m urging you all to vote people that will give you quality representation,” Atiku said.(NAN)