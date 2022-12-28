2023: I’ll prioritise education, youth empowerment in rebuilding Nigeria – Kwankwaso

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Presidential Candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, says his government will give priority to education and youth empowerment as a means of rebuilding the country, if elected in the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday, identified vibrant youths, with their talents effectively utilised, as the part of the critical areas of nation building.

He decried the situation which had left Nigeria with more than 20 million out-of-school children, pledging to ensure that the children were given sound education, from primary school to tertiary level.

According to him, the socio-economic and political challenges currently confronting the country are direct consequences of poor education that has resulted in poverty and unemployment among the teeming youth.

“We are out to do the job, as the two ruling parties in the past have failed to make meaningful moves at moving the country forward.

“The growing insecurity in the northern part of the country and indeed the whole Nigeria must be carefully reviewed and proper solution proffered. With my experience as former Minister of Defence, I will, no doubt, make a difference,” he said.

While thanking the supporters for the warm reception, the former Kano State governor expressed optimism that NNPP would win the 2023 general elections.

“Although lots of propaganda are being carried to underrate NNPP and its popularity across the country, I can assure you that the party will take them by surprise in the forthcoming general elections,” he said. (NAN)