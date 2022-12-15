2023: I’ll make Onitsha port functional if elected president – Atiku

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to make the Onitsha port functional if elected as president in 2023.

Atiku, also a former Vice President of Nigeria, made the promise on Thursday at the PDP campaign rally held at Awka.

He said: “On our arrival today we visited Gov. Soludo and he said to me that he believe that I will work when I win.

“So, he urged me to reconstruct all the federal roads and control erosion menace in the state, as Anambra is regarded as erosion headquarters in the country. And I promised him I will do that.

“I also promise to dredge the River Niger and make sure the Onitsha port becomes functional, if you vote in PDP in 2023.

“We shall also industrialise the state to create jobs for our youths, ” he said.

Atiku said he would be the stepping tone to actualise Igbo presidency if elected in 2023.

“I’m going to be the stepping stone to Igbo presidency. I have shown it by my actions because this is the third time I will be contesting with an Igbo man as my running mate.

“If you rarely want to produce a president, then vote Atiku/Okowa. I thank you for this wonderful reception and we promise not to disappoint you, “Atiku said.

Also speaking, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, running mate to the PDP presidential candidate, commended party leaders for the high level of campaign in the communities of Anambra.

“We are appealing to you all to vote for PDP in the general election. Our presidential candidate, Atiku, is the most experienced among all the candidates contesting, and he is determined to transform Nigeria for good,” Okowa said.

In his speech, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman PDP, urged electorate to vote massively for PDP, describing Anambra as a PDP state and not All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“PDP started in Anambra with our leader, Dr Alex Ekwuene. So Anambra is PDP not APGA. APGA is a son to PDP and in future we shall bring APGA back to their home, which is PDP.

“The Igbo people, particularly in Anambra are stakeholders in Nigeria because there is no village you will go in this country that you will not see an Igbo man. This makes them more national people in Nigeria.

“I beg you to vote PDP because we have a very competent candidate, who is a businessman like you and also your in-law. Sometimes, your in-law is better than your son.

“So, go get your Permanent Voter Cards and vote for Atiku/Okowa. This team will solve Nigeria’s security problems, stabilise and transform the climate this country,” he said.

In his remarks, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Director-General, Atiku/Okowa Campaign, urged the people to vote Atiku as president in 2023.

Okonkwo said that his victory at the polls would pave way for Igbo presidency.(NAN)