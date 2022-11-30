2023: IGP charges personnel to be professional during elections

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has charged police personnel in the country to exhibit professionalism in their duty before, during and after the 2023 General Elections.

Baba made the call on Tuesday during the inauguration of a Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Nigerian Police Force, Zone 9, in Umuahia.

He said that efforts were in top gear to ensure that the police played their role of effective policing as the nation transitions to a new political dispensation in 2023.

He further urged the personnel to remain apolitical, diligent and firm and avoid being sentimental while discharging their duty during the electioneering period.

He said that efforts would be made to ensure that the welfare of the personnel on election duties would be taken care.

Baba said that he had given approval for the distribution of all essential materials that would be used by police officers during the electioneering season.

He said that plans were being concluded to graduate 10,000 officers from the Police College before the general elections.

According to the police chief, these officers will be posted to their states of origin to improve the manpower need for the polls.

“I urged you to be good ambassadors of this service as the police authorities are ready to partner with you.

“Also, the members of the public are going to support you when you are doing the right thing,” Baba said.

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 9, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, said that the crime situation in the zone had been brought to a manageable level through the efforts of the police operatives.

Akinmoyede said that the inauguration of SPU would play a vital role in boosting the morale of the police personnel in the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IGP also inaugurated the Ubakala Divisional Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area. (NAN)