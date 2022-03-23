2023: Ide Owodiong seeks party’s State Exco support over aspiration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has continued to open its doors to more aspirants of the party gunning for the party’s ticket to run for governorship of the state by 2023, while restating commitment to ensure fair play and conduct credible party primaries.

Welcoming the governorship campaign team of Mr Ide Owodiong, the State Chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Aniekan Akpan, said the party is happy to receive quality aspirants for the office of the state governor and restating the party’s avowed committement towards fair play as well as conducting credible and transparent primaries.

In his words, “we have said repeatedly that the party is ready, the party will be transparent and the party will ensure credible primaries for all aspirants. We will continue to enhance fair okay in this process.”

“The policy of the party is politics without bitterness and the politics of fairness. We have to work together to maintain a united front. After winning in Akwa Ibom, we will move forward to win at the center.”

The Ibesikpo Asutan born former ExxonMobil human resource manager, while presenting himself to the party, Wednesday March 23, stated that he intends to fly the party’s flag at the 2023 governorship polls as a bridge builder that will bring great value to governance in the state.

“Akwa Ibom State is blessed with resources and if given opportunity to serve as Governor, I will do more to develop the state and particularly improve human capacity development. I have been doing it as a private citizen and as governor, I can do more”, Ide Owodiong said.

Owodiong who was the pioneer Students Union Secretary General of the defunct University of Cross River State, appreciated the party for the fair treatment of aspirants, adding that he will make the party proud if given the chance to fly the ‘green white red’ flag.

