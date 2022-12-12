2023: I won’t betray your confidence if re-elected – Yahaya tells supporters

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, has promised not to betray supporters and residents of the state if re-elected in 2023.

Yahaya made the promise while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a campaign rally in Talasse community of Balanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

He stated that his administration had performed well by providing critical infrastructure, improved education, and the health sector, among others, towards enhancing the standard of living of citizens of the state.

According to him, “my performance has boosted the people’s confidence in this administration and I assure you, we shall not betray your confidence if re-elected.”

He stated that the APC government from the federal to the state was committed to the improvement of the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“In just few years, our government is proud of what we did and I am sure people are satisfied with our achievements.

“That is why I am confident. We will not betray your confidence if re-elected and we will continue to deliver good governance to the satisfaction of citizens.

“We have done our best in spite of the harsh economic challenges and we will continue to do our best in bringing development to Balanga and other local government areas of the state.”

Yahaya said his administration spent over N8 billion in constructing road projects in Balanga LGA in addition to other development projects in education, health, water supply, and agriculture, among others.

“We will spare no efforts to bring more developmental projects to Balanga Local Government Area, we will make sure we link all districts with road networks.

“We will revive Balanga Dam to boost agricultural activities, create employment opportunities and power generation.”

The governor advised potential electorate to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) which he described as the political weapon and come out on election day to vote APC candidates at all levels.

In his address, Zubairu Umar, the Director-General of the APC governorship campaign council in the state, called on the people of Balanga to vote wisely in the 2023 general elections, by voting for APC candidates at all levels.

On his part, Jamil Gwamna, the coordinator of the campaign council, urged the people to re-elect Gov. Yahaya and Bola Tinubu for president in 2023.

Gwamna said it was in the best interest of Nigerians to elect Tinubu as president and Yahaya as governor of Gombe State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the campaign rallies to five wards in Balanga, the ruling party received thousands of defectors from other political parties in Balanga LGA. (NAN)