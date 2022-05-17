2023: I will not run for president — Adesina

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), says he will not run for the post of president in the 2023 general elections.

Adesina, who said this in a statement on Tuesday, said he was focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.

According to him, I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices of their own volition to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will.

“They also expressed their political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honoured, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the AfDB have given me for Africa’s development,’’ he said.

NAN reports that there have been reports in some sections of the media that Adesina will join the 2023 presidential race. (NAN)

