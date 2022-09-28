2023: I ‘ll deliver the goods in Agege if elected- PDP Reps candidate

By Kazeem Akande

Mr Sola Osolana,candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Agege Federal House of Representatives on Wednesday promised to deliver the goods in the constituency if elected in 2023.

Osolana made the promise at the flag- off of his campaign in Agege,Lagos State.

He said he would serve the people of the constituency diligently and impact lives positively if elected.

“I wish to say this is not just the usual

deceptive campaign theatrics of politicians in

Agege and Orile Agege,

“This is not to engage in unfulfilled promises

at every election season like this.

“I promise to serve you diligently if elected ,I will deliver the goods”,he said.

According to him,he is contesting to address some of the development issues in Agege and uplift the people of the constituency.

Osolana said he was committed to the progress of Agege and the people of the constituency.

“Please give me your

mandate, I will serve you well,” he said.

Osolana said his programmes had been well-articulated and tailored to

address the deprivations that the constituency had suffered over the years .

The PDP candidate said that he would, at all times, bring into focus the concerns

and needs of the people of Agege Federal Constituency.

“Getting to the National Assembly on your mandate by God’s

grace, my programmes will come from two flanks: through

promoting legislation that will address our needs and through direct personal interventions to support the great people of my constituency,

He said he would promote primary health services ,empowerment of youths and women if elected.

Osolana said his direct personal interventions would be focused at supporting the weaker members of the constituency in the areas of their

health needs, education, empowerment, and youth sporting engagements.

He said he strongly believed the people of the constituency would support his aspiration and vote him to represent them in 2023.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

