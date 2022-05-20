2023: I have roadmap to transform Nigeria – Fayemi 

An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, says he has a blueprint to transform Nigeria, if he becomes president in 2023.

Fayemi said this on Thursday when he addressed APC delegates in Kaduna to solicit their support and share his vision of a new and better Nigeria.He said, if elected, he will hit the ground running, as he has already developed a blueprint to tackle the challenges of insecurity, economy and improve infrastructure.The aspirant added that he will focus on uniting Nigerians, to ensure proper cohesion for the development of the country.“What the country needs at the moment is better future for the younger generation; a more prosperous, secured Nigeria where leadership responds to the yearning of citizens,” Fayemi said.

The Ekiti state governor said if he emerges as the APC presidential candidate and wins the 2023 election, his administration will give significant attention to the recruitment of more security personnel.“It’s not just about the equipment, security men. It’s not just about intelligence gathering, but the link between security and development.“One of the triggers in our current security challenges is the inequality in our society, the poverty situation.“Even if in the short term, we are able to bring banditry, insurgency and all criminality to an end, we need to find permanent solutions by addressing the economic reasons under pinning the security challenges,” he said.According to him, the youths will be absorbed into the full value chain of agriculture, from planting to agro processing, with guaranteed credit scheme to support our farmers, which is one of what President Muhammadu Buhari has done well.“

But there are things that we must build on in order to address the gap responsible for the security crisis we have in the country,” he said.Fayemi said he is not in the race for personal reasons, but out of the conviction that he has the capability, energy, competence and experience to deliver.“I have the compassion to respond to the concerns of our people and I have a roadmap above all to transforming our country,” he added.He said the country needs a leader who can pull all the people together and move the country to greatness.“I am here, as a result of duty not ambition. I am here because I believe that we can build on the legacy of our president, because I have the capacity, the competence and compassion for our people,” he told the delegates.

Fayemi appealed to the delegates to vote for candidates who are more equipped with the capacity, competence and courage to do the right thing, because ultimately that is what it will boil down to. “I am asking you to do this because I am not a money bag.”Fayemi, however, assured the delegates that “the reward system in our party is inadequate, there should be a correlation between those who work for the party and those who benefit from the party.“

We do not want to see people that we don’t know all of a sudden become beneficiaries of some of the jobs that our government will give out.”In his remarks, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai described Fayemi as a man of vision and ideas, adding that he soundeddifferently from the two aspirants who visited Kaduna recently.

He urged the delegates to listen very carefully, remember the future of the country, their children and the progress of their communities in choosing the APC presidential candidate.According to him, the state will take a decision on who to support during the APC convention after all the aspirants would have address the delegates.“I will wait for you to come back to me when we have the whole aspirants,” he told the delegates. (NAN)

