2023: I do not belong to any political party, says Ebonyi philantropist

A renowned philantropist in Ebonyi, Dr Ifeanyi-chukwuma Odii, has said that he does not belong to any political party.



Odii said this on Monday, when a group under the aegis of Ebonyi Women League (EBWOL) visited him in his Isu country home in Onicha Local Government Area.

The women, drawn from the 13 local government areas of the state, were in his house to urge him to join the race for the 2023 governorship poll.

They displayed placards with various inscriptions, such as “Anyichuks is our Governor come 2023”, “The Women Group needs you”; “We need a leader like you”, amongst others.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odii, a business mogul, is also the president and co-founder of Ebele and AnyiChuks Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

He commended the group for urging him to join the governorship race and promised to get back to them after due consultations with leaders and stakeholders in the state.



“I have heard your call and I believe the voice of man is the voice of God.

“I really appreciate and I say, thank you for believing in me.

“I must tell you that I will invite you to tell you about my decision to join the governorship race.

“First, I am going to consult with the leaders of the state, the stakeholders.

“I will consult with the market women, youths and disabled.

“After that, I will make my position known to you,” he stated.

Speaking with newsmen, Odii said he would focus on human capital development, if he became governor.



On whether he had any political party in mind, he said that he would join one at the end of his state-wide consultations.

“If eventually I come on board, my main focus will be on giving back to humanity.

“I represent the removal of stress and pains from human beings.

“And that’s why, when I move, people move with me.

“Of course, you know we provide shelter for people, we give succour and support to families, schools and so many others.



“You can count how many houses we have built and donated to indigent persons.

“So, I stand for human capital development,” Odii stated.

Earlier, the President of EBWOL, Mrs Ogonnaya Ogudu, said their visit was to beg Odii to declare interest in the 2023 governorship race.

Ogudu described Odii as a “change agent” in Ebonyi and expressed confidence that he would use his wide experience to drive transformation for the people.



“He has projected himself as a people’s leader, who has the interest of the masses at heart.

“We know Ebonyi will witness tremendous socio-economic transformation with positive impact on the welfare and well-being of the people, if Anyichuks emerges governor in 2023,” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

