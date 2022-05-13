2023: I can vouch for you to be Nigeria’s next president, Abdulsalami tells Akpabio

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives’ Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s aspiration for Nigeria’s presidency, on Thursday, received a major boost, with the affirmation by former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, that the former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, is one Nigerian, he could vouch for to lead the country.

In a statement, Jackson Udom, Chief Press Secretary to the APC Presidential Aspirant, Senator Godswill Akpabio revealed that Abubakar stated this while receiving in courtesy, Senator Akpabio and some members of his campaign organization in his Minna residence.

According to Abubakar, ” Let me thank all of you for finding me fit to intimate me of your aspiration and I am very happy that you have finally thrown your hat into the ring. I know Godswill Akpabio even before he became the governor of Akwa Ibom State. I am very sure that with your achievements in public offices over the years and given the opportunity, you will do better for Nigeria.”

Abubakar described the former governor of Akwa Ibom State as a true Nigerian, saying, “I can vouch for you to lead this country. When you were the governor of your state, I knew what you achieved in office and that is why I say, I can vouch for you. Your love for Nigeria has endeared several people to you. You are a true Nigerian.”

Speaking further, the Minna-born military general said,” considering your experience in public offices and your exposure, I am convinced that if elected the president of this country, you will do exactly what you have said you want to do for this country”.

” You are a man of the people. Your entourage speaks volumes of who you are. I am happy seeing these calibre of people in your campaign team, such as General Garba Audu, former Minister Aliyu Modibbo, among numerous others. These are people who will tell you the truth at all times. I wish you a successful outcome on your aspiration”, he noted.

Speaking on his reasons for the visit, Senator Akpabio said he was in Minna to intimate them of his presidential ambition and to seek their fatherly blessings in the task ahead.

“I am here your Excellency to formally inform you of my intention to contest for the office of the president of this great country. I am here to inform you that if given the opportunity to administer this country, I will focus on three major planks, namely; fight against insecurity, disunity and improved economy. I am also here to receive your fatherly prayers and blessings as I step out to actualise this ambition. The prayer of a father, over his children goes a long way in the life of the children and that is why I am here.”

In the entourage of the presidential hopeful were, former governor of Taraba State, Garba Umar, former Minister FCT, Dr Aliyu Modibbo, Sarkin Dawaki Babba Kano, Gen Garba Audu, Alhaji Murtala Muhammed, Prince Abdulrahman Umar, Barrister Sylvester Okonkwo, Danmalikin Hausa, Chief Scott Tommey and Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu among numerous others.

