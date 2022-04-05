2023: I am yet to declare – Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, (Dr.) Abubakar Malami, SAN has not yet declared interest to contest any elective position come 2023.

This was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday 5th April, 2022.

He said the clarification became necessary in view of a false and fabricated publication in some section of the media.

Gwandu said the declaration to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media.

He said the report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insersions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the malinformation circulated.

He, however, thanked the teaming supporters of the Minister and the general public for expressing their interest.

Gwandu said at the appropriate time they will hear from the horses mouth in full glare of the media, stakeholders, like-minds, party faithful and teaming supporters.

