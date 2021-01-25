2023: I am not nursing presidential ambition – Ortom

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says he is not nursing any presidential ambition.

Ortom made the clarification in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase on Monday in Makurdi.

He appreciated his supporters and groups across the country, who were calling on him to join the 2023 Presidential race.

The governor said that he was concentrating on delivering governance to Benue people at the moment.