2023 Hajj: Sen. Mustapha urges Kwara pilgrims to be good ambassadors

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Senator representing Kwara Central, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has urged intending pilgrims from Kwara State to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Senator Mustapha, who is also the Turaki of Ilorin, gave the charge on Thursday in Abuja while bidding farewell to the 33 intending pilgrims sponsored by the Saliu Mustapha foundation to the Holy Land.

The sponsorship covers all the expenses of the beneficiaries, including their basic needs.

The Senator also urged the pilgrims to adhere to guidelines and regulations put in place by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

He said: “The Hajj is a significant spiritual journey for our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I pray that Allah accept their pilgrimage. I hope that Hajj goers have a safe and fulfilling experience.

“I urge you all to adhere to all the laws put in place by the Saudi authorities, and don’t forget to prioritize your health and safety during the pilgrimage.”

While wishing them a blessed and peaceful Hajj, Senator Mustapha expressed his commitment to promoting the welfare of the less privileged in the country.

One of the intending pilgrims, Imam Khadijat, commended the Senator for the gesture, promising to pray fervently for him, the state and the country at large.

He said: “I can’t thank Senator Saliu Mustapha enough for sponsoring us to Makkah. Visiting the Holy Land has always been my dream and for making it come true, I will pray for Senator Mustapha and the peaceful co-existence of Kwara and Nigeria.”

Other beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Senator for his generosity and his commitment to supporting the less privileged in the society through the Saliu Mustapha foundation.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.

