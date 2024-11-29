2023 Hajj: NAHCON refunds N5.3bn to states, tour operators

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disbursed refunds amounting to N4.4 billion to 36 States’ Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disbursed refunds amounting to N4.4 billion to 36 States’ Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Armed Forces.

The Head, Public Affairs, NAHCON, Malam Muhammad Musa, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Musa explained that the refund was pertaining to the Masha’ir (core Hajj period) electricity services not rendered properly by the Saudi Authorities during the 2023 Hajj.

“In addition, the Commission has refunded a sum of N917,148,479.99 to 192 accredited Tour Companies that participated in the 2023 hajj.

” This amount is intended for onward disbursement to their respective pilgrims, while the remaining participating companies will also be refunded after due reconciliation.

“This refund underscores NAHCON’s commitment, under the leadership of its Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, to uphold transparency and accountability in the management of Hajj operations.”

Musa explained that all pilgrims who participated in the 2023 hajj were advised to contact their respective State Pilgrims’ Welfare Agencies, Boards and Commissions or tour operators to claim their refunds.

“Each Pilgrim, is entitled to receive a refund of N61,080.00. A detailed breakdown of the number of pilgrims per state and the corresponding amounts is attached to this press statement.

“The commission hereby calls upon all 2025 hajj intending pilgrims to promptly deposit their hajj fares with their respective state pilgrims boards.

“This measure is essential to ensure the timely transmission of funds to NAHCON, thereby facilitating early arrangements of the 2025 Hajj in strict compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“In the interest of transparency and due process, NAHCON calls upon the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other relevant security agencies to closely monitor the refund process.

“This collaboration aims to ensure that all refunds are appropriately disbursed and reached the intended beneficiaries without any discrepancy,” Musa said. (NAN)